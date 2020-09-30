Soccer

Bad move or securing the bag? SA split over Pitso Mosimane's move from Sundowns

30 September 2020 - 13:05
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly leaving the club.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

News that coach Pitso Mosimane has parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns has seen mixed reactions online.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane was leaving the club and could be joining Al Ahly of Egypt or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca. A source told TimesLIVE, “the club he (Mosimane) is going to has asked him to join immediately with the desire that he leads them to success in the Caf African Champions League.”

Mosimane confirm his departure in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team," he said.

The news came as a shock to many football fans, as Mosimane has just won his fifth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with the club last month.

He is the most successful coach in the PSL with 11 trophies in eight years at Sundowns.

In May, Mosimane committed his future to the club after he signed a new four-year deal. He vowed to stay at Sundowns as long as possible.

On social media, many expressed shock at the news, saying they never thought they would see the day Mosimane would leave Sundowns. Others congratulated him on the reported move and said “the man has literally won everything there is to win”.

Here are some reactions.

