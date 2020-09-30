Bad move or securing the bag? SA split over Pitso Mosimane's move from Sundowns

News that coach Pitso Mosimane has parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns has seen mixed reactions online.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane was leaving the club and could be joining Al Ahly of Egypt or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca. A source told TimesLIVE, “the club he (Mosimane) is going to has asked him to join immediately with the desire that he leads them to success in the Caf African Champions League.”

Mosimane confirm his departure in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team," he said.