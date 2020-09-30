Bad move or securing the bag? SA split over Pitso Mosimane's move from Sundowns
News that coach Pitso Mosimane has parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns has seen mixed reactions online.
On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane was leaving the club and could be joining Al Ahly of Egypt or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca. A source told TimesLIVE, “the club he (Mosimane) is going to has asked him to join immediately with the desire that he leads them to success in the Caf African Champions League.”
Mosimane confirm his departure in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.
"It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team," he said.
The news came as a shock to many football fans, as Mosimane has just won his fifth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with the club last month.
He is the most successful coach in the PSL with 11 trophies in eight years at Sundowns.
In May, Mosimane committed his future to the club after he signed a new four-year deal. He vowed to stay at Sundowns as long as possible.
On social media, many expressed shock at the news, saying they never thought they would see the day Mosimane would leave Sundowns. Others congratulated him on the reported move and said “the man has literally won everything there is to win”.
Here are some reactions.
Shouldn’t really be any surprise to see Pitso Mosimane leave South Africa...— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 30, 2020
The man has literally won everything there is to win. The logical next step would be outside the country.
Now watching this interview of Coach with @JuliaStuart_SA on the last day of the season, can’t help but feel like the writing was on the wall. We just never cared to read the book...— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) September 30, 2020
Video courtesy of @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/sfPhpWmFzY
This is absolutely shocking 😳 I never thought I would see Pitso Mosimane leave Mamelodi Sundowns!!— AzaniaWorldWide🇿🇦🇺🇸✈️🌍 (@FrithuricAzania) September 30, 2020
We're going back to mediocrity! Sundowns was a total beast with Pitso at the helm 😭😭😭😭💔— 🇿🇦Aobakwe Tumi Olehile 🇿🇦 (@Tumi_Olehile) September 30, 2020
I don't want coach Pitso to leave the PSL, however, I do believe he has outgrown South African football. So dominant, tactically head and shoulders above the rest. Perhaps its time for him to test himself elsewhere...— Rouel_Escobar🌵 (@Rouel777) September 30, 2020
My gut feeling is telling me gore this Pitso resignation is fake news 😩 I don’t care who reported the story, ake se baye🙅🏾♂️🙅🏾♂️🙅🏾♂️— Dee (@Dee_15_Kay) September 30, 2020
Coach Pitso more than proved himself at Sundowns. A 2nd Champion league title in a different country would make him one of the greatest to ever do it. Then after that EU it is. https://t.co/bC2UHUiRWb— Daddy Yo 🤓 (@JjSesing) September 30, 2020