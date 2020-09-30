Soccer

CONFIRMED | Patrice Motsepe accepts Pitso Mosimane’s resignation from Mamelodi Sundowns

30 September 2020 - 14:22 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire president Patrice Motsepe has wished Pitso Mosimane well.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has accepted the resignation of outgoing coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who is reported to be joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon‚ Motsepe said: “Pitso Mosimane and his agent‚ Moira Tlhagale‚ who is also his wife‚ came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club.

“Sundowns has been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs.

"I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana.

“Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration.

“I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family.

“I wish him‚ Moira and his family everything of the very best and I hope to see him coaching in Europe soon.”

Motsepe concluded by saying that the club will make an announcement on a new coach soon.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing.

"Sundowns has over the years developed and trained very good local coaches and has a strong technical team.”

