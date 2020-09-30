Pitso Mosimane has released a statement confirming his resignation from Mamelodi Sundowns to "join an international club".

Sundowns' coach confirmed the story broken on TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning in a statement released on his official Twitter account‚ where he said he is departing the club where he won a treble in the past 2020-21 season‚ including his fifth league title for the team‚ and the 2016 Caf Champions League.

"It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team‚" Mosimane said.

Mosimane's statement did not specify the team he will be joining.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are believed to be the team‚ though other North African sides are also apparently possibilities‚ including Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

This is a developing story .....