Maybe it's not so bad? Orlando Pirates sell out new orange kit in hours

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
30 September 2020 - 13:22
Orlando Pirates players unveiled the club's new kit for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Facebook

Despite being the butt of jokes on social media on Tuesday, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates sold out all online orders of their new away kit.

The new kit was unveiled alongside a new home jersey for the 2020-21 season, but it was the bright orange shirt that had fans going crazy. Social media was filled with memes and messages comparing the jersey to everything from construction worker overalls to a pack of tobacco and Fanta Orange.

The kit was available online from Tuesday, and was quickly snatched up by fans. Pirates took to Twitter several hours later to confirm that all shirts available online had been sold.

Another batch was released on Wednesday afternoon, with more due to go on sale from October 8 at adidas.co.za‚ Adidas concept stores and selected sports retailers across the country.

The retail price of the jersey is R799.

In a statement, the club called the design of the kit a “bold and modern update”.

The club said: “The away kit in particular is sure to get fans talking with its striking orange colour. It’s the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used‚ and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrancy that reflects the team’s spirit.”

