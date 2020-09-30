Maybe it's not so bad? Orlando Pirates sell out new orange kit in hours

Despite being the butt of jokes on social media on Tuesday, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates sold out all online orders of their new away kit.

The new kit was unveiled alongside a new home jersey for the 2020-21 season, but it was the bright orange shirt that had fans going crazy. Social media was filled with memes and messages comparing the jersey to everything from construction worker overalls to a pack of tobacco and Fanta Orange.

The kit was available online from Tuesday, and was quickly snatched up by fans. Pirates took to Twitter several hours later to confirm that all shirts available online had been sold.