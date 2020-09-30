Maybe it's not so bad? Orlando Pirates sell out new orange kit in hours
Despite being the butt of jokes on social media on Tuesday, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates sold out all online orders of their new away kit.
The new kit was unveiled alongside a new home jersey for the 2020-21 season, but it was the bright orange shirt that had fans going crazy. Social media was filled with memes and messages comparing the jersey to everything from construction worker overalls to a pack of tobacco and Fanta Orange.
The kit was available online from Tuesday, and was quickly snatched up by fans. Pirates took to Twitter several hours later to confirm that all shirts available online had been sold.
☠ 🧡 𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 🧡— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 29, 2020
🖥 Thank you #Buccaneers 😍 The 2020/21 @orlandopirates
× @adidasZA Away Jersey is 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 🤯🤯🤯
⚫⚪🔴⭐#ReadyForSport#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/zIC4y6Lqlz
☠ 🖤 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🖤— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 29, 2020
🖥 Thank you #Buccaneers 😍 The 2020/21 @orlandopirates × @adidasZA Home Jersey is 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 🤯
🔄 Additional stock will be made available soon
⚫⚪🔴⭐#ReadyForSport#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/4Meks1Vrp6
Another batch was released on Wednesday afternoon, with more due to go on sale from October 8 at adidas.co.za‚ Adidas concept stores and selected sports retailers across the country.
The retail price of the jersey is R799.
In a statement, the club called the design of the kit a “bold and modern update”.
The club said: “The away kit in particular is sure to get fans talking with its striking orange colour. It’s the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used‚ and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrancy that reflects the team’s spirit.”