Soccer

Fletcher calls on Manchester United to back Solskjaer in transfer market

01 October 2020 - 10:30 By Reuters
Darren Fletcher says Manchester United will fall out of the top four if they do not add five to six quality players before the transfer window shuts.
Image: REUTERS/Glyn Kirk

Manchester United must back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market and bring in reinforcements or risk falling out of the Premier League's top four, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said.

United have made just one signing, with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek arriving from Ajax Amstersdam.

The club have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but have so far failed to get a deal over the line.

"Solskjaer, for the job he has done for the club, from where it was to what it is now, deserves the players he wants in," Fletcher told Sky Sports.

"They need three, four, five players to get anywhere close to challenging Liverpool.

"If they don't recruit, they are going to find it tough to finish top four. I would hate all that criticism to go on Solskjaer, because he's done a fantastic job.

"The board have to back him. Ole will have identified targets and so will the club. They've got five or six days to get him some help and get him some players in."

United, who booked a place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. 

