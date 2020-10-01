Soccer

Pitso Mosimane‚ tipped to coach Al Ahly‚ posts live video leaving OR Tambo Airport

01 October 2020 - 12:35 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane flew out of South Africa on Thursday October 1 2020.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who resigned in a bombshell announcement on Wednesday‚ has posted a live video on Instagram of himself and his family leaving to join his new international club‚ believed to be Al Ahly.

Mosimane said: "It has been difficult. It's an emotional stage. I have been humbled by Sundowns suporters. We will always love them. But ja‚ what can I say? Ja. That's it."

The video showed Mosimane and his family checking in their luggage for an international flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Mosimane resigned as coach of Sundowns after seven-and-a-half highly successful years at president Patrice Motsepe’s billionaires after lengthy meetings that went late into Tuesday night.

Ahly and Mosimane are yet to confirm the Egyptian giants – Africa’s most successful club – as his next club.

Mosimane’as resignation at Sundowns came as a shock‚ just weeks after winning a treble‚ including the Premiership‚ with the Brazilians in 2019-20‚ and months after announcing a new three-year contract at the Pretoria giants in a televised press conference with Motsepe in May.

