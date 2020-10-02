Mosimane surprised Al Ahly came calling because Weiler ‘was doing a good job’

“This one I didn’t see it coming‚ I must tell you the truth‚” Mosimane admitted in an interview with YouTube channel Shoot Online.

“Do you know why? Because the coach [Weiler] is doing exceptionally well there. The coach won the league I think with seven games to go. I think they lost one or two matches until now.

“And then how do you see the [job]‚ you going in there? You should look at other places like [Patrice] Carteron has left Zamalek [and] … the coach of Wydad [Casablanca] is gone.

“Then‚ yes‚ then you’re saying maybe that’s where this thing is coming from. Not from a team that has already won the league and then there are a few games that they are playing like they are friendly games.

“And they [Ahly] are in the semifinals of the Champions League. I mean the coach has done well.

“We never saw that coming. But‚ as we say‚ this coronavirus is a tough thing. The coach’s contract ended‚ I’m told. And he’s not renewing his contract.

“And I believe that he’s got an opportunity to be in Europe‚ and he believes that he’s taking that opportunity.

“So I would say‚ [it was] luck. But it’s not luck because they didn’t go for anybody that they don’t know.

“So they’re saying they need somebody who knows the competition‚ which is the Champions League for them‚ and they believe they have a good team to win the [Egyptian] league.