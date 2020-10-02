Soccer

PODCAST | From Cape to Cairo, Rhulani on Pitso

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
02 October 2020 - 15:15
Outgoing Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his assistant Rhulani Mokwena during a Nedbank Cup match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on April 8 2017.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The foundations of African football shook when Pitso Mosimane resigned from a successful eight-year spell with Mamelodi Sundowns to team up with African Club of the Century and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Rhulani Mokwena shares his thoughts on the mark of the man that is Mosimane.

The Hurricane, Khanyiso Tshwaku, runs the rule over the Springbok showdown.

Catch it all on your favourite sports podcast on a Friday, SportsLIVE with BBK.

