Sundowns announce Modiba signing from SuperSport
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrival Aubrey Modiba at Chloorkop on a five year deal.
The 25-year-old utility player had a yet another solid 2019-20 playing twenty-three games in all competitions and netting five goals for SuperSport United.
“I am very happy to be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns‚ a team that is always competing for trophies every season‚ and that is something we want for ourselves‚ our families and the fans‚” he said.
The winger is a versatile player who can fit in any position on the left hand side‚ or in central midfield and even at forward.
Say hello to the latest Brazilian!💛— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 2, 2020
Aubrey Modiba joins Mamelodi Sundowns from cross town neighbours, SuperSport United!👆#Sundowns #WelcomeModiba pic.twitter.com/mxxEmJXN8H
“I am looking forward to meeting all the players‚ technical staff and everyone here‚ so that we can share good moments together and continue winning and making everyone proud‚” said Modiba.
Other new signings at Sundowns include Peter Shalulile‚ who won the PSL’s Golden Boot last season‚ and midfielder Mothobi Mvala‚ both from Highlands Park‚ and exciting goalkeeper Ricardo Goss from Bidvest Wits.