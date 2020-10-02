WATCH | Mosimane tours magnificent facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club
Pitso Mosimane has been introduced to the facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club’s magnificent main complex on Zamalek Island in Cairo.
Videos released by Al Ahly — one edited and one live — showed Mosimane being given the grand tour of the changerooms‚ trophy room and general sports facilities of the 113-year-old African Club of the Century at their complex on the banks of the Nile.
🔝 موسيماني في الأهلي ويحضر جلسة الكابتن محمود الخطييب— النادي الأهلي 🏡 (@AlAhly) October 2, 2020
🔴 #معاك_يا_أهلي pic.twitter.com/D0uE8ZbmGy
Mosimane has signed a two-year contract with Africa’s most successful club — the eight-time Caf Champions League winners and 42-time Egyptian league champions — having resigned as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.
Mosimane toured the facility with the two ex-Sundowns technical staff members he has arrived with at Ahly — fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.
TimesLIVE