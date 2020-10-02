Soccer

WATCH | Mosimane tours magnificent facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club

02 October 2020 - 18:22 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane tours Al Ahly Sports Club's complex.
Pitso Mosimane tours Al Ahly Sports Club's complex.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane has been introduced to the facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club’s magnificent main complex on Zamalek Island in Cairo.

Videos released by Al Ahly — one edited and one live — showed Mosimane being given the grand tour of the changerooms‚ trophy room and general sports facilities of the 113-year-old African Club of the Century at their complex on the banks of the Nile.

Mosimane has signed a two-year contract with Africa’s most successful club — the eight-time Caf Champions League winners and 42-time Egyptian league champions — having resigned as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Mosimane toured the facility with the two ex-Sundowns technical staff members he has arrived with at Ahly — fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mosimane surprised Al Ahly came calling because Weiler ‘was doing a good job’

Pitso Mosimane has admitted the timing of the approach from Al Ahly to join the Egyptian giants caught him off guard since Swiss incumbent Rene ...
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | Egyptian giants Al Ahly confirm Pitso Mosimane appointment

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed they have appointed ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane on a two-year contract.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has explained that an opportunity to coach Africa’s most successful club at Al Ahly is like being asked to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Pitso Mosimane resigns as Sundowns coach, set to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane’s message to the fanatical supporters of new club Al Ahly Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane never joined Al Ahly for the money: source Soccer
  4. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  5. WATCH | Egyptian giants Al Ahly confirm Pitso Mosimane appointment Soccer

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X