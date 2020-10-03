Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ says Cardoso
If Kaizer Chiefs could come as close as they did to a league title in 2019-20‚ they will definitely challenge for the 2020-21 DStv Premiership under new coach Gavin Hunt‚ centreback Daniel Cardoso has said.
The 30-year-old centreback said that despite missing out on the 2019-20 Premiership title in heartbteaking fashion on the final day under Ernst Middendorp‚ Chiefs are in good spirits and shape to continue where they left off‚ challenging again in the coming campaign.
"We have worked pretty hard and we are getting into the groove‚" Cardoso said of Amakhosi's start to the preseason.
Chiefs have returned to training to begin their new dawn under the tutelage of four-time league winner Hunt at their Naturena base.
The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits coach is notorious for his tough preseasons.
Watch a montage of a training session led by Gavin Hunt, Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane #Amakhosi4Life
"We have done a lot of running‚ even though most was done with the ball. The coach likes to joke‚ but he also makes it very clear what he wants from all of us‚" Cardoso said.
"He comes in with his own philosophy and it’s crucial that we as players buy into that. We need to hit the ground running."
Having failed to win the league last season by two points‚ the defender believes they will do better in the upcoming season especially with Hunt at the helm.
Former Free State Stars defender Cardoso admitted that losing out on the title so narrowly was a "bitter pill to swallow".
"However‚ that’s now all water under the bridge‚" he said.
"We need to look forward – we have a new coach‚ who is very ambitious‚ and he has set new goals and targets. We will definitely be knocking on the door with Hunt in charge."