Soccer

Brilliant West Ham snap Leicester's winning streak

04 October 2020 - 15:52 By Reuters
West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores their first goal.
West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores their first goal.
Image: REUTERS/Alex Pantling

West Ham United celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday to end the Foxes' perfect start after three successive wins thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

The result provisionally left 2016 champions Leicester second in the standings on nine points from four games while the Hammers climbed to sixth on six points with their first away win of the season.

Following their impressive 5-2 win at Manchester City a week ago, Leicester were brought crashing down to earth against the visitors, who could have won by a bigger margin.

Antonio headed West Ham into a 14th-minute lead as he rose at the far post to meet a long Aaron Cresswell cross and steer the ball into the opposite corner.

Fornals made it 2-0 in the 34th when he took a lofted pass in his stride and beat home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a left-footed shot from eight metres after holding off two defenders.

Declan Rice hit the underside of the bar for West Ham after a darting solo run from inside his own half before Bowen put the icing on the cake with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a defence-splitting pass by Fornals. 

MORE:

Billiat‚ Dolly‚ Zwane - Pitso Mosimane's 10 best signings at Mamelodi Sundowns

Throughout his almost eight years of his time at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ former coach Pitso Mosimane signed some of the best players seen in the Premier ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mosimane surprised Al Ahly came calling because Weiler ‘was doing a good job’

Pitso Mosimane has admitted the timing of the approach from Al Ahly to join the Egyptian giants caught him off guard since Swiss incumbent Rene ...
Sport
2 days ago

A new lease on life for the once-mighty Usuthu

"I know of no country that has a professional club in its league that is named after a club in another country," remarked a grey-bearded colleague as ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Irvin Khoza: ‘There are no constraints between the SABC, PSL and DStv’

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza insists there is no prejudice to the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and its right to televise ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane’s message to the fanatical supporters of new club Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘I know where I am’ – Pitso Mosimane’s eloquent first press conference ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane never joined Al Ahly for the money: source Soccer

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X