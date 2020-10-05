Soccer

Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly

05 October 2020 - 13:54 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cavan Johnson has described working with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly as an "honour".
Cavan Johnson has described working with Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly as an "honour".
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cavin Johnson has been announced as one of Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly.

The former SuperSport United‚ Platinum Stars and AmaZulu coach completes Mosimane’s technical team in Cairo after fitness and conditioning guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba followed Mosimane to Egypt.

Johnson said it was a pleasure to go and work with Mosimane at Africa’s club of the century.

“It’s an honour to be joining one of the most successful South African coaches to coach the most successful club in Africa.

"I just want to thank coach Pitso for giving me the opportunity to work with this club of the century‚” Johnson said in a statement.

Rulani Mokwena‚ who was tipped to join Mosimane‚ has stayed to co-coach Sundowns with Manqoba Mngqithi.

It leaves Al-Ahly’s technical team with a hugely South African flavour.

MORE:

5 things you need to know about Pitso Mosimane’s new club, Al Ahly

The South African coach started his tenure at the club with a win!
Sport
7 hours ago

Billiat‚ Dolly‚ Zwane - Pitso Mosimane's 10 best signings at Mamelodi Sundowns

Throughout his almost eight years of his time at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ former coach Pitso Mosimane signed some of the best players seen in the Premier ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mosimane surprised Al Ahly came calling because Weiler ‘was doing a good job’

Pitso Mosimane has admitted the timing of the approach from Al Ahly to join the Egyptian giants caught him off guard since Swiss incumbent Rene ...
Sport
2 days ago

Irvin Khoza: ‘There are no constraints between the SABC, PSL and DStv’

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza insists there is no prejudice to the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and its right to televise ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘I know where I am’ – Pitso Mosimane’s eloquent first press conference ... Soccer
  3. Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ ... Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus joins Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  5. Motsepe gives new Sundowns joint coaches Mngqithi and Mokwena mandate to defend ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X