Soccer

Spurs would have put 10 past United with 'attacking coach': Mourinho

05 October 2020 - 09:04 By Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the match.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the match.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho delivered a sharp riposte to critics of his "defensive" style on Sunday, saying after their 6-1 Premier League win over Manchester United that they would have scored 10 if only they had a more attacking coach.

Mourinho came in for criticism last season due to some defensive displays and disappointing results after he took over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November.

However, Sunday's victory, which followed a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in Europe on Thursday, saw Spurs join Premier League top scorers Everton and Leicester City on 12 goals from four games.

"Imagine if they have an attacking coach," Mourinho told beIN Sports. "With a defensive coach, they scored ... six. With an attacking coach they'll score 10, 11, 12.

"We were more convinced about our power, our qualities and our gameplan than about United's weaknesses, because I don't think that they have many."

Victory was especially sweet for Mourinho, who was returning to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

"The mentality is great. The players are playing very well. Everyone is giving everything. The squad is of course full of quality, talent and in this moment numbers," Mourinho added.

"Now the players are going to go to their national teams and we keep working."

Spurs return to action after the international break and host West Ham United on Oct. 18. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘I know where I am’ – Pitso Mosimane’s eloquent first press conference ... Soccer
  2. Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus joins Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  5. Motsepe gives new Sundowns joint coaches Mngqithi and Mokwena mandate to defend ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X