Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs insist they have not received any offers for star striker Samir Nurković

06 October 2020 - 14:32 By Mninawa Ntloko
Samir Nurkovic has hit the ground running since joining Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the last season.
Samir Nurkovic has hit the ground running since joining Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the last season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs insist that they have not been approached by any club for the services of star striker Samir Nurković.

The Serbian‚ who finished with 14 goals in his first season in South African football in the recent campaign‚ has been the subject of furious speculation during the off-season.

The deadly goal-poacher has been linked with Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and a club in Saudi Arabia‚ among others.

Such has been the speculation that Chiefs felt the need to release a statement and dispute the reports on Tuesday afternoon‚ insisting that they have no intention of entertaining any potential suitors at this stage.

The Naturena club are keen to hold onto their key players as they are still awaiting the outcome of the Fifa ban appeal case they lodged and was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] on September 9.

"No club has approached us to negotiate for his services.

"We can’t let go of our top striker at this stage. We are not flexible in the market while waiting for CAS outcome‚" Chiefs said in a statement on Tuesday.

But insiders told TimesLIVE that while Chiefs are keen to hold onto the lethal Serb‚ the club may be willing to listen to a big money offer for his services.

A positive outcome in the CAS matter would suddenly change things as Nurković's fee would be enough to finance the signing of several players.

Chiefs were slapped with a two -window transfer ban in February 2020 by world governing body Fifa regarding the way they signed Madagascan player Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing Dax in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

They appealed the sanction and are now on tenterhooks as they await the outcome from CAS.

MORE:

Aubrey Ngoma's unhappy spell at Sundowns comes to an end as he returns to Cape Town City

After an unhappy spell on the sidelines at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Aubrey Ngoma has returned to Cape Town City.
Sport
5 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković transfer speculation

Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly interested in Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.
Sport
5 hours ago

Scottish side Rangers confirm the signing of Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu

Scottish side Rangers have finally completed the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu on a season-long loan deal from French club Amiens.
Sport
6 hours ago

Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly

Cavin Johnson has been announced as one of Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus joins Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  4. Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian ... Soccer
  5. 5 things you need to know about Pitso Mosimane’s new club, Al Ahly Soccer

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X