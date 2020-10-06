Kaizer Chiefs insist they have not received any offers for star striker Samir Nurković

Kaizer Chiefs insist that they have not been approached by any club for the services of star striker Samir Nurković.

The Serbian‚ who finished with 14 goals in his first season in South African football in the recent campaign‚ has been the subject of furious speculation during the off-season.

The deadly goal-poacher has been linked with Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and a club in Saudi Arabia‚ among others.

Such has been the speculation that Chiefs felt the need to release a statement and dispute the reports on Tuesday afternoon‚ insisting that they have no intention of entertaining any potential suitors at this stage.