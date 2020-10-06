Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of utility player Wayde Jooste from Highlands Park

06 October 2020 - By Khanyiso Tshwaku
New Highlands Park midfielder Wayde Jooste (R) got off the bench to score the winning goal as send Orlando Pirates crashing out of the MTN8 earlier this season.
After dumping eight players on Tuesday‚ Orlando Pirates announced the signing of utility player Wayde Jooste from Highlands Park later in the day.

Jooste’s versatility may come in handy as even though he’s a right back‚ Pirates’ use of wingbacks on attack means that he could be pressed into service regularly.

The 27-year-old from Port Elizabeth has signed a three-year deal and was chuffed to have joined his favourite club.

"I am happy to have joined Orlando Pirates. This is an opportunity I look to grab with both hands.

"I know everybody says this is a dream come true but before I started playing professionally my father and I supported Orlando Pirates.

"Whenever we played against Pirates it felt special because I felt I was getting closer to my childhood dream‚” Jooste said in a statement issued by the club.

Jooste started out at Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2013/14 season before moving east to Durban where he joined Golden Arrows.

He then moved up-country to join Highlands Park.

