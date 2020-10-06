Soccer

Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković transfer speculation

06 October 2020 - 09:10
Coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly interested in Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In a move that could shake SA football, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković has been linked with a move to Pitso Mosimane's new Egyptian club and Amakhosi fans are not having it.

On Monday, reports made the rounds that Mosimane's Al Ahly was interested in the Serbian striker.

According to an Arabic news report, Alkhaleej Today, Al Ahly have initiated an approach to sign Nurkovic and he could be joining the team in the new season. Amakhosi have not yet confirmed the news.

Nurkovic boasts an impressive CV having previously played for Slovak football teams such as FK Pohronie, Slovan Duslo Šaľa, Dunajská Streda, Vion Zlaté Moravce and Spartak Vráble.

He is a fan favourite at Chiefs and has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer, netting 13 goals in 25 matches in all competitions in the 2019/2020 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Kickoff reported last month that Mosimane named Nurkovic as one of his favourites for the Footballer of the Season award.

“I think [Nurkovic] deserves something, to be honest. The guy played well, the guy attacks, scores, defends. He's unbelievable, he's a monster. He's done very well,” he said of the striker.

On social media, fans expressed split opinions regarding the possible move, with some saying that Chiefs should not agree to sell the striker. Others accused Mosimane of trying to destroy their club.

Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say:

