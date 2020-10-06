Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković transfer speculation
In a move that could shake SA football, Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurković has been linked with a move to Pitso Mosimane's new Egyptian club and Amakhosi fans are not having it.
On Monday, reports made the rounds that Mosimane's Al Ahly was interested in the Serbian striker.
According to an Arabic news report, Alkhaleej Today, Al Ahly have initiated an approach to sign Nurkovic and he could be joining the team in the new season. Amakhosi have not yet confirmed the news.
Nurkovic boasts an impressive CV having previously played for Slovak football teams such as FK Pohronie, Slovan Duslo Šaľa, Dunajská Streda, Vion Zlaté Moravce and Spartak Vráble.
He is a fan favourite at Chiefs and has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer, netting 13 goals in 25 matches in all competitions in the 2019/2020 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
Kickoff reported last month that Mosimane named Nurkovic as one of his favourites for the Footballer of the Season award.
“I think [Nurkovic] deserves something, to be honest. The guy played well, the guy attacks, scores, defends. He's unbelievable, he's a monster. He's done very well,” he said of the striker.
On social media, fans expressed split opinions regarding the possible move, with some saying that Chiefs should not agree to sell the striker. Others accused Mosimane of trying to destroy their club.
Here is a snapshot of what fans had to say:
So Pitso want Samir Nurkovic? Kahle kahle lobaba uzimisele ini?— ntori wekhosi (@ntoriwegame) October 5, 2020
Pitso Mosimane wakula, @KaizerChiefs are not selling Samir Nurkovic.. pic.twitter.com/snPSXEl3yB— God's Favourite Drinker (@Kardie_M) October 5, 2020
Pisto Mosimane HANDS OFF Samir Nurkovic— The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) October 5, 2020
He is not for sale Jingles. pic.twitter.com/I4KvRF1TqB
Someone tell this guy that no Money can bring Samir Nurkovic to Egypt. pic.twitter.com/zj3jwJOyh2— The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) October 5, 2020
I wouldn’t mind Samir Nurkovic being sold to the Egyptians. My only issue is that there is no one we can get locally to come and hit the ground running. But there is also a possibility of looking elsewhere outside the country.— Dabane (@Mkhu28) October 5, 2020
Don't even think of Egypt. Pitso is just a greedy busted. We know he doesn't like Chiefs, he will try everything to destroy Chiefs and it's players. Don't go— Mthokozisi Phakathi (@MthoPKT) October 6, 2020
Samir Nurkovic deserves a team that wins trophies in real not on social media.. Wish the efforts of bringing him to AL Ahly come to fruition.— Manesseh M (@MManesseh) October 5, 2020
Pitso always admired #SamirNurkovic Can't wait to see what we'll happen,with money everything is possible— BlackJapanese (@JTeishi) October 5, 2020
They should do everything in their power... Offer as much money 🙊— Dineo Dee® (@DineoDeeMash2) October 5, 2020