Seabi becomes Swallows 14th new signing as he joins on loan from Sundowns

The insider said the move was done smoothly as Seabi is no stranger to the club.

“Remember Sammy’s development as a player was done here at Swallows. So that is why it was such an easy decision to arrive at for both parties.”

Seabi was signed by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at the beginning of last year after a couple of stellar seasons with relegated Polokwane City‚ but the lanky Limpopo-born midfielder struggled for game time at the star-studded Brazillians.

Seabi‚ who is nearing 100 appearances in the Premiership‚ is determined to make it a success with Sundowns.

“He wants to gain some game time and his plan is to return to Sundowns next year.”