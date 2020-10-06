Soccer

Seabi becomes Swallows 14th new signing as he joins on loan from Sundowns

06 October 2020 - 18:31 By Tiisetso Malepa
Sammy Seabi is confident his he will get time at Swallows before returning to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Sammy Seabi has joined Swallows FC on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

The 25-year-old 1‚76m tall holding midfielder put pen to paper on Tuesday and becomes the 14th player to join the Premiership returnees ahead of the start of the new season in two week’s time.

“The boy signed to spend the rest of the coming season at Swallows so that he can get some crucial game time under his belt‚” said a TimesLIVE informant.

The insider said the move was done smoothly as Seabi is no stranger to the club.

“Remember Sammy’s development as a player was done here at Swallows. So that is why it was such an easy decision to arrive at for both parties.”

Seabi was signed by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at the beginning of last year after a couple of stellar seasons with relegated Polokwane City‚ but the lanky Limpopo-born midfielder struggled for game time at the star-studded Brazillians.

Seabi‚ who is nearing 100 appearances in the Premiership‚ is determined to make it a success with Sundowns.

“He wants to gain some game time and his plan is to return to Sundowns next year.”

