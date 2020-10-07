Soccer

Star signing or bench warmer? 8 reactions to Bongani Zungu's move to Rangers

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
07 October 2020 - 08:44
Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu has joined Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.
Image: Gallo Images

Fans have reacted to Bongani Zungu's move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, sharing their two cents on how they think his time in the land of kilts and bagpipes will go.

Rangers confirmed the signing in a statement this week, adding that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star had been on their radar for several months.

Taking to Twitter, Zungu said he was “truly honoured, humbled and blessed” to join the club.

“I am looking forward to help the team on the pitch,” he said.

Manager Steven Gerrard said the Bafana Bafana star would add further strength and depth to the squad, suggesting he may be a regular in the starting line up.

“We made it clear we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this‚” he said.

Many football fans and commentators agreed that Zungu has enough quality to be a regular in the team, while others were more cautiously optimistic and suggested he could start matches from the bench.

Of course there were those who were so excited about the signing that they flooded the Ranger's Twitter account's mentions to jokingly demand he be made captain and even have a street named after him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

He'll thrive under the pressure

A legend in the making?

Or bench warmer?

He'll need to fight for his spot

He better make Pic of the Day so we can update our wallpapers

We want him to be captain already!

We want to hear the national anthem every time he plays

A street named in his honour would be nice

