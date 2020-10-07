Soccer

'We cannot afford to lose Samir Nurković': Fans relieved that Kaizer Chiefs won't let star go

07 October 2020 - 07:15
Samir Nurković has impressed in the matches he has played for Kaizer Chiefs, and the club is not letting go of the player.
Samir Nurković has impressed in the matches he has played for Kaizer Chiefs, and the club is not letting go of the player.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Football fans breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when Kaizer Chiefs shut down suggestions that striker Samir Nurković was leaving the club.

Amakhosi denied reports linking Nurković with a move to Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian club, Al Ahly.

According to a news report by Alkhaleej Today, Mosimane's new club initiated an approach to sign Nurković.

However, Amakhosi disputed the claims, saying they have not received any offers and are not willing to let go of their top striker, even if there is interest.

“No club has approached us to negotiate for his services,” said the club.

“We can't let go of our top striker at this stage and we are not flexible in the market while waiting for the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) outcome.”

Amakhosi said it “would not be surprised if there is interest for him”.

TimesLIVE reported that Amakhosi is appealing a ban issued by Fifa at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after they were found guilty of signing midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018 when he already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country, Madagascar.

Fifa imposed the ban on the club in February, and it is unable to sign any new players in the next two transfer windows.

Taking to social media, fans breathed a sigh of relief and many thanked the team for doing their best to hold onto Nurković.

Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković transfer speculation

Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly interested in Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.
Sport
22 hours ago

WATCH | Zwane welcomes fellow assistant Sheppard to 'unbelievable' Chiefs Village

Arthur Zwane has welcomed his new Kaizer Chiefs assistant-coach Dillon Sheppard to the club's training centre in Naturena.
Sport
2 days ago

Gavin Hunt will definitely have Kaizer Chiefs challenging for DStv Premiership‚ says Cardoso

If Kaizer Chiefs could come as close as they did to a league title in 2019-20‚ they will definitely challenge for the 2020-21 DStv Premiership under ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  2. Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian ... Soccer
  3. 5 things you need to know about Pitso Mosimane’s new club, Al Ahly Soccer
  4. AKA: Pitso Mosimane has more experience than Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær Soccer
  5. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X