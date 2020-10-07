'We cannot afford to lose Samir Nurković': Fans relieved that Kaizer Chiefs won't let star go
Football fans breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when Kaizer Chiefs shut down suggestions that striker Samir Nurković was leaving the club.
Amakhosi denied reports linking Nurković with a move to Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian club, Al Ahly.
According to a news report by Alkhaleej Today, Mosimane's new club initiated an approach to sign Nurković.
However, Amakhosi disputed the claims, saying they have not received any offers and are not willing to let go of their top striker, even if there is interest.
“No club has approached us to negotiate for his services,” said the club.
“We can't let go of our top striker at this stage and we are not flexible in the market while waiting for the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) outcome.”
Amakhosi said it “would not be surprised if there is interest for him”.
We would not be surprised if there is interest for him #Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 6, 2020
TimesLIVE reported that Amakhosi is appealing a ban issued by Fifa at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after they were found guilty of signing midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018 when he already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country, Madagascar.
Fifa imposed the ban on the club in February, and it is unable to sign any new players in the next two transfer windows.
Taking to social media, fans breathed a sigh of relief and many thanked the team for doing their best to hold onto Nurković.
Massive shout out to Kaizer Chiefs for putting cold water over the Samir Nurkovic rumours/reports— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) October 6, 2020
It would have not made sense to sell him with the Transfer ban still in place#DStv #DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #KickOff #PSL #Amakhosi4Life #AbuyileAmakhosi #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/wU0MrgFvnL
Only a team that doesn't take their sponsors and fans seriously can sell their best player knowing very well that they won't be able to replace due to a ban. Samir Nurkovic will have to wait for another season if he wants to leave.— Sphelele Nqabeni (@Otherness_SA) October 6, 2020
We cannot afford to lose Samir Nurkovic. He's the only baller we have left in that team @KaizerChiefs must match whatever offers come through.— Nhlaka (@NhlivoTouch) October 6, 2020