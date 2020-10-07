'We cannot afford to lose Samir Nurković': Fans relieved that Kaizer Chiefs won't let star go

Football fans breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday when Kaizer Chiefs shut down suggestions that striker Samir Nurković was leaving the club.

Amakhosi denied reports linking Nurković with a move to Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian club, Al Ahly.

According to a news report by Alkhaleej Today, Mosimane's new club initiated an approach to sign Nurković.

However, Amakhosi disputed the claims, saying they have not received any offers and are not willing to let go of their top striker, even if there is interest.

“No club has approached us to negotiate for his services,” said the club.

“We can't let go of our top striker at this stage and we are not flexible in the market while waiting for the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) outcome.”

Amakhosi said it “would not be surprised if there is interest for him”.