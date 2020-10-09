Fans in meltdown mode over claims 'Bongani Zungu had a better career in Europe than Benni McCarthy'

The football Twitter streets were a mess on Thursday over a debate on whether Bongani Zungu or Benni McCarthy had the better career in Europe.

Zungu has been playing in Europe for several seasons, after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016, and this week joined Scottish giants Rangers.

Rangers confirmed the signing in a statement, adding that the star had been on their radar for several months.

Taking to Twitter, Zungu said he was “truly honoured, humbled and blessed” to join the club.

“I am looking forward to help the team on the pitch,” he said.

While many applauded the move and predicted big things from the Bafana Bafana star, one fan went a step further and suggested that he may already have a bigger career in Europe than McCarthy.

McCarthy won the Uefa Champions League with Porto in 2004, scoring two goals in a match against English giants Manchester United. That same season he finished top scorer in the Portuguese league.

He played at several major European clubs, including Ajax, Celta Vigo, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

The fan suggested that Zungu has been more consistent in Europe, while McCarthy had only two good seasons in Europe and was “overrated”.