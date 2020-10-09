Soccer

Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador

09 October 2020 - 09:31 By Reuters
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Moises Caicedo of Ecuador during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Moises Caicedo of Ecuador during a match between Argentina and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 08, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start on Thursday when Lionel Messi's penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador at home.

The Argentine FA piped fan noise around the empty Bombonera stadium and the chants of "Messi! Messi!" were vindicated as early as the 12th minute when he put Argentina ahead from the spot after Lucas Ocampos was fouled inside the penalty area.

Argentina had lost one of their last eight World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and although they could not add to the scoreline they never looked in danger of losing in a scrappy game against limited opponents.

The top four teams in South America's 10-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff. 

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  3. 'We cannot afford to lose Samir Nurković': Fans relieved that Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  4. Star signing or bench warmer? 8 reactions to Bongani Zungu's move to Rangers Soccer
  5. ABC Motsepe league declared null and void‚ top teams crowned champions and no ... Soccer

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X