Bafana Bafana end tough week with a defeat to Zambia

"Ja, I think if you lose a player in the second minute of the game it messes up everything," he told the SABC in his post-match interview.

"I think it was a very big setback to lose Lyle in the beginning of the game. The plan was not to make substitutions as early as we did and I think that did not give us the rhythm we were looking for because we kept on giving the ball away, even in the first half.

"We played like a team with no confidence, so I think that is what really killed the momentum and the rhythm of the team.

"We kept on giving away ball possession and we gave away too many corner kicks very early in the game. If you experience those situations in the game the confidence becomes a bit of a challenge."

Hard-working Anderlecht star Percy Tau was Bafana's best player on the pitch and had appeared to inject some life into the national team when he sent a beautiful pass down the middle of the park that cut through the Zambia rearguard like a hot knife through butter.

Tau's ball found Dolly in full flight and after the France-based player glided past stranded Zambia goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange, he calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

That Dolly goal appeared to inject some life into the national team but the visitors had other ideas and it was no surprise when second half substitute Kampamba beat Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet with a low shot a few minutes later.