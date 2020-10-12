'Embarrassing on & off the field' - fans left fuming at Bafana Bafana kit moemish

Soccer

12 October 2020 - 10:34
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki appeared to be wearing a Nike jacket covered with black tape.
Image: Screenshot

SA football fans were left embarrassed after Bafana Bafana's technical team appeared to be wearing an old Nike-sponsored kit, instead of the new one sponsored by Le Coq Sportif, to Sunday's game.

The national team took on Zambia in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, in which they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

The disappointing score comes after Bafana Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in a friendly match on Thursday.

While Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki got some serious stick from fans for the loss, many were left confused by the technical team's old kit covered in part with black tape, seemingly to hide the Nike logo.

Nike and the South African Football Association (Safa) parted ways last year and French apparel company Le Coq Sportif was named as Bafana's new sponsors last week.

“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term partnership with Safa as the new technical sponsor for the national teams. We have made no exception with regards to the quality and standard of the new kit, as we take pride in the men and women who represent the country on the field,” Le Coq Sportif sales director Roger Noades said at the time of the announcement.

On social media, fans had questions about the team's kit and why a PSL team, Stellenbosch Football Club, had the right kit but not the national team.

Here's a snapshot of what fans had to say:

