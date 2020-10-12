'Embarrassing on & off the field' - fans left fuming at Bafana Bafana kit moemish
SA football fans were left embarrassed after Bafana Bafana's technical team appeared to be wearing an old Nike-sponsored kit, instead of the new one sponsored by Le Coq Sportif, to Sunday's game.
The national team took on Zambia in an international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, in which they suffered a 2-1 defeat.
The disappointing score comes after Bafana Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in a friendly match on Thursday.
While Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki got some serious stick from fans for the loss, many were left confused by the technical team's old kit covered in part with black tape, seemingly to hide the Nike logo.
Nike and the South African Football Association (Safa) parted ways last year and French apparel company Le Coq Sportif was named as Bafana's new sponsors last week.
“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term partnership with Safa as the new technical sponsor for the national teams. We have made no exception with regards to the quality and standard of the new kit, as we take pride in the men and women who represent the country on the field,” Le Coq Sportif sales director Roger Noades said at the time of the announcement.
On social media, fans had questions about the team's kit and why a PSL team, Stellenbosch Football Club, had the right kit but not the national team.
Here's a snapshot of what fans had to say:
Stellies, waar kry julle die Le Coq raincoats when Bafana don’t have ?🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/600wGhIL7n— Tromps Mothowagae دانيال (@DanieMothowagae) October 11, 2020
A commission of enquiry is needed to investigate how leCoq sportif got the contract to sponsor bafana...— Fabio El Padrino#putsouthafricafirst (@DikgangDk) October 11, 2020
Some of the Bafana Bafana gear has the black patches meaning Nike is still there? Kante lecoq sportif contract was signed how? So they only gave them the gear to play today?🤔— Tarch (@MakgolaneTarcia) October 11, 2020
The Bafana technical team wearing a covered up Nike jacket, in the week of new sponsors Le Coq officially unveiling their Bafana kit, is just so Bafana Bafana/SAFA for me shem. Hayi that organization leaves a lot to be desired shem 🤞🏾💀😅.— Yoza Qoshe (@Prince_Yyoza) October 11, 2020
Disorganised Bafana— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 12, 2020
Bafana Bafana technical team were wearing NIKE merchandise but they were hiding it. Mind you Le Coq Sportif are Bafana's new kit sponsor.#PublicEnemyNo1🧨#PSLNews pic.twitter.com/rqvLqbud9m
This whole Le coq spotif mediocrity is befitting for the mediocrity and unprofessionalism that Bafana Bafana has become. New sponser and kit manager failed to deliver new kit to the coach so he wore Nike’s outfit🤦🏾♂️embarrassing on and off the field.— Big G (@VdaBigG) October 11, 2020
The #Bafana issue is beyond the coach, it's beyond the horror kit launch and black tape on Nike rain jackets. It's the talking with no action. The sheer lack of proper direction with accountability for lack of delivery. The problems are many..— Nqobile Ndlovu (@TurkishNabs) October 11, 2020
The fish rots from the head...