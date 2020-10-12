IN MEMES | ‘We don't deserve this plumber’ - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki gets a roasting from fans
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was the butt of many jokes on social media this weekend after his side followed a 1-1 draw against Namibia by losing to Zambia.
Zambia came from behind to beat the SA national team 2-1 in their international friendly game at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Ntseki suggested after the game that Lyle Foster's injury in the second minute unravelled his plans and contributed to the defeat.
“If you lose a player in the second minute of the game it messes up everything. It was a very big setback to lose Lyle at the start of the game. The plan was not to make substitutions as early as we did, and that did not give us the rhythm we were looking for because we kept giving the ball away, even in the first half.
“We played like a team with no confidence so that is what really killed the momentum and the rhythm of the team,” he told the SABC in his post-match interview.
Despite blooding some young talent, fans were expecting Bafana Bafana to get a positive result from both matches. They aired their frustrations on social media.
Soon Ntseki and Bafana Bafana were trending on Twitter as users roasted Ntseki's coaching and jokingly opened up a vacancy for his job.
Vacancy. Football coach required at SAFA. Email CV to Info@safa.co.za. RT for awareness— Tshezi (@OnlySimphiwe) October 11, 2020
Pretty sure even Leeds United could beat Bafana Bafana by 4 goals to 0*, a whole "national Team" 🙄 Junior Khanye #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/asSj6WoroQ— W ı l d B o u y (@SaWildbouy) October 11, 2020
We don't have a coach in Ntseki— 💛Themba M Matlala✌ (@themba_le) October 8, 2020
The coach ///The plumber pic.twitter.com/QDAruz8KwV
You are leading 1-0 against a strong opponent as a Coach why would you temper with your heart of midfield formation? #BafanaBafana Ntseki is a clown pic.twitter.com/8ARF7tC2oc— Madibana Mokgehle® (@mokgehle_ettien) October 11, 2020
To show that Bafana Bafana is a Joke, how can Andile jail wear No 10????— Sipho Msyza wana (@MsyzaWana) October 11, 2020
😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/qo2hjMziKm
Zambia did this 👇to Bafana Bafana😭 pic.twitter.com/GmJEtu2rEL— ARoseFrom A Concrete (@realMadumane) October 11, 2020
Maybe Bafana Bafana should just take a break like Generations and come back as Bafana Bafana the Legacy.#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/ZIPHxUdVwU— Khathu (@KhathutsheloBr1) October 11, 2020
Bafana Bafana is wasting tax payers’ money by appointing clueless coaches like Molefi Ntseki.— TwittaNerd™ — TweetChat RockStar (@LindoMyeni) October 11, 2020
I asked before, why is he coaching national team? pic.twitter.com/wRmnxvWhMa
SABC commentary it's the same as Bafana Bafana's performance... 😢 pic.twitter.com/ezYOlwt6NG— Ronald Telekwa @king_Ron (@DJLOVIDA) October 11, 2020
Whoever hired Ntseki to coach Bafana Bafana is clueless about football. We don't deserve this plumber. pic.twitter.com/BwDnFmBh0j— Mr X (@KhosaXikombiso) October 11, 2020
Sack the Banana Bafana coach, sack the entire team, sack the management, sack the Bafana Bafana Twitter account admin, yaz maan sack anyone affiliated with Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/1IcDA69PRR— Katleho_Janco (@katleho_janco) October 11, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: bafana bafana is the most useless nation team in this country🚮— Harmless soul❤🌹👤 (@tumi_DGT93) October 11, 2020
Just remove Ntseki as the head coach already🙌🤦♂️
🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/sEj5eXOmoH
Tha plumber called Ntseki must go before its too late and he must take his ugly kit with him. He doesnt deserve to coach Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/HfMYl7cQRB— Lunah Tuc (@flip_masta) October 11, 2020