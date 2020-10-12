Soccer

IN MEMES | ‘We don't deserve this plumber’ - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki gets a roasting from fans

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
12 October 2020 - 08:01
Molefi Ntseki was even called a 'sausage head'.
Molefi Ntseki was even called a 'sausage head'.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was the butt of many jokes on social media this weekend after his side followed a 1-1 draw against Namibia by losing to Zambia.

Zambia came from behind to beat the SA national team 2-1 in their international friendly game at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ntseki suggested after the game that Lyle Foster's injury in the second minute unravelled his plans and contributed to the defeat.

“If you lose a player in the second minute of the game it messes up everything. It was a very big setback to lose Lyle at the start of the game. The plan was not to make substitutions as early as we did, and that did not give us the rhythm we were looking for because we kept giving the ball away, even in the first half.

“We played like a team with no confidence so that is what really killed the momentum and the rhythm of the team,” he told the SABC in his post-match interview.

Despite blooding some young talent, fans were expecting Bafana Bafana to get a positive result from both matches. They aired their frustrations on social media.

Soon Ntseki and Bafana Bafana were trending on Twitter as users roasted Ntseki's coaching and jokingly opened up a vacancy for his job.

Bafana Bafana end tough week with a defeat to Zambia

Bafana Bafana ended a tough week with a defeat to Zambia after allowing the visitors to come from behind to win the friendly international 2-1 at the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bafana starlet Luther Singh has his sights on Tokyo Olympics glory

Luther Singh might have scored his third senior international goal for Bafana Bafana against Namibia on Thursday‚ but it is on the Olympics and his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has a lot on his mind

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is already looking beyond the international friendlies against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane explains exactly why he left Sundowns and joined Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Liverpool and Manchester United to propose radical changes to Premier League ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane accused of ‘trying to destroy Chiefs’ amid Samir Nurković ... Soccer
  4. Steve Komphela announces his arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  5. Karate SA's bank account attached Sport

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X