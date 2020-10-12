Soccer

'Third joint coach?' Fans weigh in on Steve Komphela's Sundowns role

12 October 2020 - 13:21
Steve Komphela has left Lamontville Golden Arrows for Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Fans of Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed Steve Komphela, who announced on Monday that he had left Lamontville Golden Arrows to join the team as its “senior coach”.

This follows the departure of Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Komphela said in a statement he will lead alongside Sundowns’ joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in SA and on the African continent,” he said.

“Steve can be part of the team and can possibly add value but all I wanted was a clear head coach. Who is the man in charge? That’s all I want to have peace of mind,” wrote Twitter user Tshedzi in response to the team's new leadership structure.

The TLs were filled with reaction to the news, with many applauding Sundowns for their "belief in black coaches". 

Others jokingly asked if the appointment now made Komphela a "third joint coach" and mocked his English.

