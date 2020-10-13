Soccer

'Molefi Ntseki must fall'- Floyd Shivambu slams 'clueless' Bafana Bafana coach

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
13 October 2020 - 07:32
Floyd Shivambu says the Bafana Bafana coach must go.
You know it's pretty bad when even politicians are calling for a coach to step down.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu joined the flood of reactions on social media over Bafana Bafana's recent poor performances, calling for the SA Football Association (Safa) to get rid of coach Molefi Ntseki.

The national team lost 2-1 to Zambia over the weekend, just days after drawing with Namibia.

Ntseki suggested after the Zambia game that Lyle Foster's injury in the second minute unravelled his plans and contributed to the defeat.

It was a lot for fans who saw their team struggle, and soon the TLs were filled with angry messages slamming Ntseki.

Shivambu was among them, labelling the coach “clueless” and calling for him to “fall”.

The sooner Safa saves SA football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana coach the better! Down with this kind of thing! He must fall!” he tweeted.

