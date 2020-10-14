We are all equally vulnerable, fans say after Ronaldo's positive Covid-19 test

Football fans in Lisbon were unsurprised after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive Covid-19, saying it simply showed everyone was at risk of getting infected - and famous athletes were no exception.

Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday the 35-year-old Juventus forward was asymptomatic and would miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden as he self-isolates.

In Portugal's capital Lisbon, not too far from the football facility where Ronaldo is, fans were not shocked by the news.

"We are all human beings," said Antonio Rodrigues while standing outside a food market in one of Lisbon's neighbourhoods. "It is not because he is Ronaldo that the dynamic of the situation is different."

Walking with a portable oxygen concentrator, 74-year-old Fernando Marques shared the same view: "Ronaldo is no more than the others - he is a good player, with a lot of money, but we are all the same."