Soccer

TTM to announce Masutha as coach‚ Shonga‚ Mulenga and Paez as players – source

15 October 2020 - 11:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Joel Masutha is set for a return to the Premiership as head coach of TTM.
Joel Masutha is set for a return to the Premiership as head coach of TTM.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) are expected to announce Joel Masutha as head coach and a few marquee players in the form of Justin Shonga‚ Gustavo Paez‚ Augustine Mulenga and Mogakolodi Ngele for the coming DStv Premiership season on Thursday.

TTM have called a virtual press conference at noon where club owner Masala Mulaudzi will reveal more than 12 players and coach Masutha‚ who is going to be assisted by Lucky Nelukau.

“They have managed to get a few players with a good reputation and they are hoping that they will do well for the club‚” said a source who is close to the developments.

“It is going to be interesting to see how all these players gel and how Masutha is going to be able to get the best out of them.”

Other players expected to be announced by Mulaudzi are Edgar Manaka‚ Thabo Mnyamane‚ Washington Arubi‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Miguel Timm and Ayanda Nkili.

Nicolus Lukhubeni and Lerato Lamola are expected to join on loan‚ Rhulani Manzini is being assessed by the technical team while Brighton Mhlongo and Lehlohonolo Nonyane have joined from Bidvest Wits.

Paez and Mulenga will not be available for TTM’s first match in the paid ranks when they take on SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday in the quarterfinal stage of MTN8.

MORE:

Tinkler: 'Discussions are taking place between Orlando Pirates and Richard Ofori'

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has resigned himself to losing the club's number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori to persistent suitors Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs and Sundowns favourites to win the league title‚ says Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are the favourites to win the 2020-21 league title‚ says Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Sport
21 hours ago

United coach Tembo urges his players to ignore the events playing out at newcomers TTM

Premiership newcomers Tshakhuma Madzivhandila (TTM) have dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks but their opponents ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of the former ace Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of the former ace Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE| Drama as Cricket SA acting president is asked to leave parliamentary ... Cricket
  2. 'Molefi Ntseki must fall' - Floyd Shivambu slams 'clueless' Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Komphela's first impressions at Sundowns: 'Goodness me‚ this is an environment ... Soccer
  4. 'Embarrassing on & off the field' - fans left fuming at Bafana Bafana kit ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs and Sundowns favourites to win the league title‚ says Pirates coach ... Soccer

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X