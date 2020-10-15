Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) are expected to announce Joel Masutha as head coach and a few marquee players in the form of Justin Shonga‚ Gustavo Paez‚ Augustine Mulenga and Mogakolodi Ngele for the coming DStv Premiership season on Thursday.

TTM have called a virtual press conference at noon where club owner Masala Mulaudzi will reveal more than 12 players and coach Masutha‚ who is going to be assisted by Lucky Nelukau.

“They have managed to get a few players with a good reputation and they are hoping that they will do well for the club‚” said a source who is close to the developments.

“It is going to be interesting to see how all these players gel and how Masutha is going to be able to get the best out of them.”

Other players expected to be announced by Mulaudzi are Edgar Manaka‚ Thabo Mnyamane‚ Washington Arubi‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Miguel Timm and Ayanda Nkili.

Nicolus Lukhubeni and Lerato Lamola are expected to join on loan‚ Rhulani Manzini is being assessed by the technical team while Brighton Mhlongo and Lehlohonolo Nonyane have joined from Bidvest Wits.

Paez and Mulenga will not be available for TTM’s first match in the paid ranks when they take on SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday in the quarterfinal stage of MTN8.