Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has confidence in the two former Bafana Bafana players — attacking midfielder Delron Buckley and goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez — he’s strengthened his technical team with ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tinkler was speaking about the duo ahead of the Team of Choice meeting Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

A former formidable Bafana defensive midfielder in his own right‚ Tinkler said Buckley and Fernandez’s remarkable experience gained in their playing days bodes well for what they can add to the Maritzburg team that performed above expectations to finish seventh on the PSL log last season.

“Ja‚ you know the chairman [Farook Kadodia] and myself at the beginning of last season‚ we had a discussion around the potential of bringing Delron Buckley in as part of the technical team‚” said Tinkler.

“It was because Delron can bring a lot of his experience and he can pass it on, not only to the PSL players but also to the MultiChoice Diski team.