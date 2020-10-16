SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt
16 October 2020 - 11:47
"Kaizer Chiefs will be competitive. I will make them competitive."
That is Gavin Hunt's pledge to the army of Amakhosi faithful as he begins his journey in gold and black.
Catch his frank conversation with Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas on the SportsLIVE with BBK podcast:
