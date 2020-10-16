Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
16 October 2020 - 11:47
Gavin Hunt is ready to begin his journey with Kaizer Chiefs.
Gavin Hunt is ready to begin his journey with Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

"Kaizer Chiefs will be competitive. I will make them competitive."

That is Gavin Hunt's pledge to the army of Amakhosi faithful as he begins his journey in gold and black.

Catch his frank conversation with Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas on the SportsLIVE with BBK podcast: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a MultimediaLIVE production

LISTEN TO MORE:

PODCAST | From Cape to Cairo, Rhulani on Pitso

Rhulani Mokwena shares his thoughts on the mark of the man that is Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | Rugby returns and magical soccer ahead

The focus is on rugby and soccer in your latest offering of SportsLIVE with BBK.
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs' head scout chats about player selection in SA

Walter Steenbok, the head of scouting at Kaizer Chiefs, a role he performed with distinction at Mamelodi Sundowns, is a well decorated scouting ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'My dream was to become a radio DJ' — Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

From the dusty fields of Zebediela to scaling the heights of football success in SA and the continent. That is the story of Hlompho Kekana, the ...
Sport
1 month ago

