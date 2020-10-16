Soccer

'Your vision and love inspire us': Twitter wishes Kaizer Motaung a happy 76th birthday

16 October 2020 - 12:53 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs owner-chairman Kaizer Motaung celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday.
Image: Marc Strydom

Supporters and opposing fans of Kaizer Chiefs took to Twitter on Friday to wish the club’s founder and chairman, Kaizer Motaung, a happy 76th birthday.

Chiefs wrote in a statement: “Today marks a special day in the history of Kaizer Chiefs. The chairman Ntate Kaizer Motaung is turning 76 and still going strong.

“The chairman is celebrated globally as a symbol of leadership and a paragon of humanity. His leadership role and iconic status is revered and admired worldwide. Through his dedication and commitment‚ the chairman has seen the Kaizer Chiefs brand grow in leaps and bounds to reach an uninterrupted 50 years milestone.

“We wish King Kaizer, our father and leader, a happy birthday. Your vision and love inspire us to be better people. We salute you. We cherish you and we love you.

“May your day be special, as you are to all of us. The Lion of the Amakhosi Family. May you continue to lead us and teach us! #Kaizer76.”

Last season’s league runners-up begin their 2020-21 season with Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium.

