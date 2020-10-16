'Your vision and love inspire us': Twitter wishes Kaizer Motaung a happy 76th birthday
Supporters and opposing fans of Kaizer Chiefs took to Twitter on Friday to wish the club’s founder and chairman, Kaizer Motaung, a happy 76th birthday.
Chiefs wrote in a statement: “Today marks a special day in the history of Kaizer Chiefs. The chairman Ntate Kaizer Motaung is turning 76 and still going strong.
Happiest birthday to the living Legend...may He live longer 🤗🤗🎂🧡✌✌ pic.twitter.com/zt0ON3JX6D— Chauke Mikateko Lynette❤ (@MikatekoLynett6) October 16, 2020
“The chairman is celebrated globally as a symbol of leadership and a paragon of humanity. His leadership role and iconic status is revered and admired worldwide. Through his dedication and commitment‚ the chairman has seen the Kaizer Chiefs brand grow in leaps and bounds to reach an uninterrupted 50 years milestone.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the @orlandopirates legend King Kaizer! pic.twitter.com/01QH86emIk— Thabani Mabena (@TEEMAN_15) October 16, 2020
“We wish King Kaizer, our father and leader, a happy birthday. Your vision and love inspire us to be better people. We salute you. We cherish you and we love you.
“May your day be special, as you are to all of us. The Lion of the Amakhosi Family. May you continue to lead us and teach us! #Kaizer76.”
Happy Happy birthday to the heartthrob icon of the football, all the best for your present and future… pic.twitter.com/AmvF1YgmbP— Godfrey_KCexcel🇿🇦 (@GKcexcel) October 16, 2020
Last season’s league runners-up begin their 2020-21 season with Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium.
Happy Birthday to the @KaizerChiefs supremo Ntate Kaizer Motaung. The visionary who formed this great institution 50 years ago, he was only 26 at the time. #Kaizer76 pic.twitter.com/TpTJJ5TSox— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 16, 2020
Unfortunately I havent met Him and hopefully it will happen before I pass. From miles away he seems like a Father to the fatherless, a principled leader, a believer and a intellect. He is down to earth, a believer to his decisions and a determined Man. Happy birthday to him❤.— Sira Hlaye Ndongeni (@SindisiweSa) October 16, 2020