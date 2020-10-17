Chippa United launch 2020-21 kit and signings

Chippa United have unveiled their kit and signings for the 2020-21 season.

The kit, from new apparel sponsor MonFlair, will see the Port Elizabeth-based team sport a white home strip, and choice of red and light blue away.

“Chippa United will look fresh with three snazzy strips revealed for the coming 2020-21 football season at a formal launch staged at the Tramways Building in Port Elizabeth on Friday night,” the DStv Premiership’s only Eastern Cape club said in a statement.

“The designs from new technical apparel sponsors MonFlair carry fabric that is 100% polyester interlock with moisture management. Also added in the design is the trendy touch with curves at the hemp of both the top and shorts.

“amaXhosa is the white home team kit representing Eastern Cape roots and culture. The sky blue away jersey represents pride of the province and ambitions of the team for this season, while the red alternative number symbolises the team nickname (the Chilli Boys). This as well as one of the symbol colours from the Home of Legends.”

Club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi was quoted as saying: “In a year where we are celebrating 10 years of existence, it was equally important to place some fresh looks and ambitions for our brand. I am excited about the season ahead on and off the field; and will like to think that our fans will enjoy our new look.”

Chippa also unveiled their signings so far for 2020-21 at the launch.

“For this season, the club has signed Namibian international Riaan Hanamub, Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, midfielders Ramasimong Maloisane, Ryan Rae and Masixole Nkewana,” the club statement read.

“Three youngsters promoted from the development structures are 17-year-old young prodigy Kayden Francis, 20-year-old Vuyolwethu Dinge and Avile Cezu. The trio is from Port Elizabeth.”

Under coach Lehlohonolo Seema — who replaced “on-loan” coach from Orlando Pirates Rulani Mokwena in the midst of last season’s Covid-19 lockdown period — Chippa finished 2019-20 with relative promise.

Their two wins, two draws and two defeats in the bio-bubble saw the Chilli Boys end 12th, a decent finish they will be looking to build on 2020-21.