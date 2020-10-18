Soccer

Celtic eyeing season-opening title but familiar foe Sundowns blocking their path to glory

18 October 2020 - 14:01 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Former captain John Maduka is now in charge at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Former captain John Maduka is now in charge at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Local football returned to action this weekend and Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka has bemoaned the little time they had off the pitch before the start of a new campaign.

Celtic faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Nedbank Cup on September 12 and have had very little time to catch their breath as they return to the field to tackle the same opposition in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

“I don’t think there is any advantage by starting the season so soon after ending the previous one‚” said Maduka.

“Remember when you are preparing for the season‚ you have to go for pre-season programme. In the bubble we had so many games where we played every three days and it was not easy.

"We are trying to manage the players well because this is an unusual season‚ this has never happened before.

“In the past we have always gone through a proper pre-season programme‚ but this time is a different story. We have to focus more on the mental strength of the players and make sure that there are more combinations and understanding in the team.

"We must sharpen the areas where we struggled but so far so good. We are looking forward to the competition. It has been a while since we won something and this is our opportunity. We can only win this competition if we go past Sundowns.

"We are going all out to give our best and ensure that we try and win the game.”

Maduka lavished praise on highly promising 23-year-old defender Sifiso Ngobeni after he sparkled at left-back in his first season in the Premiership in the previous campaign.

“He has been doing well‚ he is a good boy‚ a humble child and comes from a good family. It is true that sometimes with the young ones you have to make sure you warn them about a lot of things that happen [in life]‚ like money and fame.

"We make sure that we try and educate‚ warn them about things that can destroy them. We also encourage them to remain humble and also make them understand that the more you do well‚ the more it becomes difficult.

"On the field of play‚ it is not going to be easy because each and every team that we play against is going to prepare against them to make sure they don’t play their game.

"It is time he works even harder to make sure that he remains on top of things‚ and continues to improve.”

MORE:

'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’

Social media is up in arms after Orlando Pirates' PSL awards snub.
Sport
2 days ago

Spanish second division game suspended after Covid-19 positives

Spanish soccer's organising body La Liga said that Sunday's second division encounter between Alcorcon and Ponferradina has been suspended due to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt

Catch the new Amakhosi coach's frank conversation with Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas on the 'SportsLIVE with BBK' podcast
Sport
2 days ago

Buckley and Fernandez bring world of experience to Maritzburg‚ says Tinkler

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has confidence in the two former Bafana Bafana players he’s strengthened his technical team with ahead of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’ Soccer
  2. A locked hotel room and unsigned contract – why Mapeza never joined TTM as coach Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to 2-0 win against Wydad in Casablanca Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: Pitso Mosimane’s departure has made the PSL ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X