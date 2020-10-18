Soccer

Spanish second division game suspended after Covid-19 positives

18 October 2020 - 11:34 By Reuters
AD Alcorcon players huddle to celebrate the end of the season during the La Liga Smartbank match on July 20, 2020.
AD Alcorcon players huddle to celebrate the end of the season during the La Liga Smartbank match on July 20, 2020.
Image: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spanish soccer's organising body La Liga said that Sunday's second division encounter between Alcorcon and Ponferradina has been suspended due to positive Covid-19 cases.

La Liga, which runs the top two divisions in Spanish soccer, said after midnight on Saturday that it had asked the national federation to postpone the game after four members of Alcorcon's squad and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

"By Resolution of the Professional Competition Committee... the AD Alcorcon-SD Ponferradina match that was to be held today has been suspended," La Liga wrote on Twitter on Sunday. 

MORE:

'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’

Social media is up in arms after Orlando Pirates' PSL awards snub.
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane, Shalulile, Nurkovic nominees for PSL's Footballer of the Season

The competition will be tight for the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season awards with four outstanding candidates being named on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Buckley and Fernandez bring world of experience to Maritzburg‚ says Tinkler

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has confidence in the two former Bafana Bafana players he’s strengthened his technical team with ahead of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: Pitso Mosimane’s departure has made the PSL weaker

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is “weaker” from the departure of ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’ Soccer
  2. A locked hotel room and unsigned contract – why Mapeza never joined TTM as coach Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: Pitso Mosimane’s departure has made the PSL ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to 2-0 win against Wydad in Casablanca Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Cometh the hour, cometh Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X