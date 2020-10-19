Soccer

Chiefs' Manyama‚ Nurkovic and Downs' Kekana make final cut for goal of the season award

19 October 2020 - 10:07 By Mninawa Ntloko
The goal of the season award has become a huge talking point in South African football and the fact that the winning strike is decided through votes from the fans ensures that the stakes are very high.
The goal of the season award has become a huge talking point in South African football and the fact that the winning strike is decided through votes from the fans ensures that the stakes are very high.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

And then there were three.

The Kaizer Chiefs duo of Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic have made the final shortlist for the goal of the season award and will be up against Mamelodi Sundowns rival Hlompho Kekana.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Monday that the three players have made the cut and will do battle one last time at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

The three goals were selected from seven others by the public after voting began at the beginning of the month.

The goal of the season award has become a huge talking point in South African football and the fact that the winning strike is decided through votes from the fans ensures that the stakes are very high.

Voting on the Premier Soccer League website closed midnight on October 15‚ 2020 and the goal that receives the highest number of votes will be unveiled at the virtual ceremony on Thursday.

In alphabetical order‚ the top three goals are:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)- 20 August 2019

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates)- 29 February 2020

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs vs Bloemfontein Celtic)- 07 December 2019

MORE:

Spanish second division game suspended after Covid-19 positives

Spanish soccer's organising body La Liga said that Sunday's second division encounter between Alcorcon and Ponferradina has been suspended due to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mortified TTM coach Masutha apologises to the public after showing up at cup match with 14 players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) coach Joel Masutha has apologised to the South African football fraternity after his team embarrassingly lined ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer explains decision to hand Hlatshwayo the captain's armband on debut

Thulani Hlatshwayo wore the captain’s armband in Orlando Pirates’ season-opening 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City because club ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer: 'We have now maybe two players in each position‚ and with the quality'

Josef Zinnbauer has said he would rather have a squad packed with quality‚ and then deal with the man-management issues and difficulty of finding the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi: George Maluleka is going nowhere Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to 2-0 win against Wydad in Casablanca Soccer
  3. 'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’ Soccer
  4. Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung Sport
  5. 'Time for Sir Pitso to shine' - Fans react to Mosimane's unbeaten start with Al ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X