'Imagine a Soweto derby in an empty stadium?' - Fans go crazy over early Chiefs vs Pirates showdown
Mzansi football fans are over the moon after the first Soweto derby was confirmed over the weekend.
Old rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the MTN8 semifinals after winning their quarterfinal clashes against Maritzburg United and Cape Town City respectively.
Pirates‚ who won the trophy back-to-back in 2010 and 2011‚ won their encounter 1-0, while Chiefs had to come from a goal down to book their place in the semifinals.
As if the emotional rollercoaster of watching their teams play wasn't enough, fans watched as the draw for the next round pitted the Soweto giants against each other.
The semifinals will be played over two legs, with dates and venues to be announced.
Soon fans flooded social media to share their thoughts on the mouthwatering clash and to post their predictions.
Many were happy with the draw, believing it would leave their rivals with one less chance of getting silverware this season.
Others just wanted to be able to attend the match, and planned to write to the sports minister to get him to lift the ban on spectators under lockdown.
Dear Footy Twitter. tomorrow we tagging Nathi Mthethwa the whole day.. Until he give us clearance for Soweto derby! and PSL Fixtures.. We have to return to the stadium— Thabiso (@ThabisoMishack) October 18, 2020
Praying for soweto derby so one of them remain cupless— Mzwandile Magwaza (@mzwaMGZ) October 18, 2020
#MTN82020— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) October 18, 2020
Khosi fam, it's time to do what we did last season kwi pirates.
Soweto derby we ready pic.twitter.com/HgfSrHbksv
Soweto Derby 😭😭 can we please forget about Covid-19 for just that match 😭😭😭 we wanna go to the Staduim ! #MTN8— CHULUMANCO Amahle (@MahleS21) October 18, 2020
Trophy drought will still continue in one of the Soweto Derby Hooligans .😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tKpaswssUR— Colman Photo 👆👆 (@PhotoColman) October 18, 2020
May the best team win— Uncle Reloaded🇸🇿🏳️🌈 (@skinny_reloaded) October 18, 2020
Oh wait I meant to say that Kazier Chiefs will win this game #sowetoderby pic.twitter.com/2ymQUPX1aE
But the Soweto derby is better with fans even if you're watching at home pic.twitter.com/HM5Qy8G8ul— Allan Thabang (@teeba_tezzy) October 18, 2020
Imagine soweto derby in an empty stadium🙆♂️🙆♂️#MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/zn5hZQmink— 🇿🇦AFRICAN🇿🇦 (@Strawss1) October 18, 2020
Soweto Derby without supporters at the stadium #MTN8 2 Legs nogal. pic.twitter.com/wLEsTMJ0Y2— RhuMashaba (@Guzrhuu) October 18, 2020
Soweto Derby on the way #MTN8#MTN82020 pic.twitter.com/VucfJvIMCe— Cozmino Ntsomi (@CozminoNtsomi) October 18, 2020
Soweto derby again oh gosh 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0r40mb4NFC— Lady Zee👑🎀🇿🇦 (@zenclaire29) October 18, 2020
Soweto derby without fans the shit is sad ay pic.twitter.com/3U7IF6uiwu— Storm☆ (@sabelostorm) October 18, 2020
"I will call the Minister of Sports and make it happen!#SowetoDerby #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/l6VWS0L0He— Jay Monokoane (@JayM_Soundz) October 18, 2020
It's a Soweto Derby on the semifinals as I predicted 😂 pic.twitter.com/9IsWnGz8Yb— Moeketsi Makhoro (@Keke_10336) October 18, 2020
What is Soweto Derby without the fans mara pic.twitter.com/vNWx7GX52i— John (@Kagiso_Bw) October 18, 2020
#MTN82020 Semi Final 1@KaizerChiefs vs @orlandopirates— Zygomaticus (@Zygomaticus23) October 18, 2020
First Soweto Derby of the season 👀
Watch the space 😎 pic.twitter.com/zKfFpHGONl