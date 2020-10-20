“In 2017 when we went to Afcon we were speaking about the team [Pirates].

"And he was saying that they are a very good team to join‚ they are a good family‚" Ofori said of his chat with Dauda‚ who played for Pirates in the 2013-14 season.

“So we were talking about it and I got excited‚ because at that time too in 2017 I wasn’t playing here [in South Africa].

“I was feeling‚ ‘This team is a big team’‚ and the way Fatau was talking about it I felt like one day I could play for the team. So at the moment‚ to be here‚ I feel very excited.”

Ofori said Pirates are a big club.

“To sign for them‚ I feel very excited. It’s like a dream come true because every player wants to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world‚" the keeper said.

“So I feel happy‚ and I feel good and I feel at home. I’ve been playing [against] them for a while‚ so to finally be here I feel so good.”

Ofori had signed a year’s renewal in January to his contract with Maritzburg‚ until the end of the 2020-21 season‚ so United will have sold him to Pirates for a tidy profit.

The 26-year-old will compete with 37-year-old Wayne Sandilands for Bucs’ keeper’s jersey‚ and adds another star contribution to Pirates’ glittering array of signings that seems sure to make Josef Zinnbauer’s combination formidable in 2020-21 and beyond.