Pirates confirm signing of Ghanaian national goalkeeper Ofori from Maritzburg

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the much-awaited signing of Ghanaian national goalkeeper Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United.

Highly-rated Ofori had signed an option to extend his contract in January for a year to the end of the 2020-21 season with Maritzburg‚ but Pirates have clearly come in with the right offer to pry the keeper from the KwaZulu-Natal team.

Pirates also said in their statement that left-back Tebogo Tlolane – who came on as a substitute in Bucs’ 1-0 MTN8 win against Cape Town City on Saturday – has extended his loan with Maritzburg for a year.