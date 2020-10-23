Ex-Bafana star 'Bhele' Nomvethe: ‘I want to continue playing until at least 45’

“This is a gift I have been given and I don’t just want to just throw it away like that. I want to continue playing until I reach at least 45 years because I believe in myself .

“Nothing has changed - I am still quick‚ I am still dribbling and I am still beating the younger players.”

Nomvethe congratulated former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on his new job at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“It is amazing to see a local coach getting a big job like that in Egypt with one of the biggest clubs on the continent. It is not usual to see a coach from SA going to coach in another country. This is a big stage and a good opportunity.

“He has done so many good things in this country and he has won so many league titles and cup competitions - and he deserves it. If you watch Sundowns‚ I am not sure how many times they have been playing in the Champions League and he has helped them to win the trophy.”

He also expressed hope that the fortunes of his former club AmaZulu will change for the better after it was bought by businessman Sandile Zungu‚ who has unveiled ambitious plans.

“With the new management I think everything will change for the team. There is a new person who owns the club and I think the players‚ technical staff and management will organise themselves very well to prepare for this coming season.

“The chairman has said he is expecting the club to be in the top four, and I believe the boys will do everything needed not to disappoint the supporters and challenge for something in the league.”

Some of the oldest players to have played in the PSL:

Andre Arendse (ended at Bidvest Wits - 45 years‚ 10 months and 4 days).

John “Shoes” Moshoeu (ended AmaZulu – 42).

Moeneeb "Slim Kat"Josephs (still a player-goalkeeper-coach at AmaZulu – 40).

Jabulani Maluleke (still at Polokwane City – 38).

Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane (still at TS Galaxy – 38).

Some of the oldest players in world football history: