Soccer

Erasmus starts for Sundowns as co-coaches make three changes to meet Chiefs

24 October 2020 - 15:22 By Marc Strydom
Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi ,Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela during the PSL Footballer of the Season media opportunity at Naturena, Chloorkop on October 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi ,Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela during the PSL Footballer of the Season media opportunity at Naturena, Chloorkop on October 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mercurial Bafana Bafana forward Kermit Erasmus has been handed his first start by Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches for the big opening 2020-21 DStv Premiership match-up against Kaizer Chiefs.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made three changes to the starting XI from their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Bloemfeontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The speed of Thapelo Morena has been brought in for in for the defensive abilities of Nyiko Mobbie at right-back in the clash that kicks off at FNB Stadium at 3.30pm.

In the midfield‚ Andile Jali replaces Haashim Domingo; and in the attack Erasmus comes in for Gaston Sirino. Former Orlando Pirates forward Erasmus‚ who has also played in Holland and France‚ was signed from Cape Town City earlier this month.

Last season’s runners up Chiefs – painfully pipped to the post in the final day of the 2019-20 Premiership – are meeting the champions who snuck in for the that title‚ Sundowns.

Sundowns XI (probable 4-4-1-1): Onyango (capt) - Morena‚ Madisha‚ Nascimento‚ Lakay - Coetzee‚ Kekana (capt)‚ Jali - Zwane‚ Erasmus‚ Shalulile

Substitutes: Mweene‚ Mudau‚ Lebusa‚ Mvala‚ Maluleka‚ Modiba‚ Domingo‚ Mkhulise‚ Maboe

Most read

  1. Why Kaizer Chiefs' appeal against their Fifa transfer ban is taking so long to ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt braces for Sundowns: 'We’ve got Manyama‚ Katsande and ... Soccer
  3. Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL ... Soccer
  4. Komphela's arrival has strengthened Sundowns‚ says Chiefs coach Hunt Soccer
  5. Cricket SA independent board member resigns‚ with rest of the board set to ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...

Related articles

  1. Mngqithi: Sundowns' coaches may use two teams in 2020-21 Soccer
  2. Dream rise: Sundowns star Mkhulise was a ball boy to Kekana and Zwane Soccer
  3. Komphela's arrival has strengthened Sundowns‚ says Chiefs coach Hunt Soccer
  4. Zwane, Mosimane take top honours as treble-winning Sundowns dominate at PSL ... Soccer
X