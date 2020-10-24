Soccer

Three key players who will win the game for Sundowns against Chiefs

24 October 2020 - 13:41 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns's Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s crunch DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium that gets the 2020-21 season off to a start.

TimesLIVE looks at three players who are going to be key for the Brazilians to beat Chiefs:

Denis Onyango

Uganda’s talismanic international goalkeeper has been the mainstay for Sundowns between the poles for the past few years and he is expected to be key for co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokoena and Steve Komphela as he will be looking for a positive start to the campaign.

Themba Zwane

There is no doubt that ‘Mshishi’ will be highly motivated because he was the biggest winner at the PSL awards on Thursday, where he walked away with the footballer of the season, Absa Premiership player’s player of the season and midfielder of the season awards. A goal-scoring or goal-creating match-winner.

Gaston Sirino

The skillful Uruguayan, who was named the Telkom Knockout player of the Tournament at the PSL aaards, is Zwane’s partner in crime in the Sundowns midfield as they are responsible for initiating attacks. Like Zwane, a goal-scoring or goal-creating match-winner.

