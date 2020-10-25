Soccer

Galaxy and TTM share the spoils in their maiden Premiership showing

25 October 2020 - 18:11 By Tiisetso Malepa
Mogakolodi Ngele has now scored three goals in all competitions after just two matches.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Exciting midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele scored his third goal in two matches to help Premiership newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) force a 1-1 draw at home to fellow top flight debutants to TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Centre-back Bevan Fransman scored Galaxy’s first DStv Premiership goal on the stroke of half time to go into the break with their noses in front after the TTM defence went to sleep at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda.

But Ngele restored parity when he equalised for TTM shortly after the restart with a headed goal from a corner kick as the Galaxy defenders were caught snapping.

Both teams pushed hard for the winning goal but it was in vain with the Thohoyandou heat taking its toll on the players in the second half.

TTM named a full squad with nine players on the bench‚ a far cry from the embarrassing moment when the club had only three players‚ including a goalkeeper‚ as substitutes during the 3-2 cup exit against SuperSport United last week.

The Thohoyandou-based TTM reinforced their squad after their match against SuperSport with additional players‚ including Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali‚ Diamond Thopola and Alfred Ndengane‚ who immediately slotted in central defence.

The draw left the two Premiership debutants in mid table with a point each from one match and meant that last season’s runners-up Kaizer Chiefs ended the opening round of the new season propping up the table after a 3-0 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Galaxy will host AmaZulu at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday for their second DStv Premiership outing while TTM will be on the road to Loftus Versfeld for a date with table-topping champions Sundowns.

