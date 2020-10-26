AmaZulu confirm the signing of midfielder Xola Mlambo from Orlando Pirates

Zungu gave his new club the target of finishing in the top four this season and his continued strengthening of the side gives weight to his intention to back his technical team with the personnel they need to achieve the ambition.

AmaZulu shared the spoils with the selfsame Pirates at the weekend after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in a game decided by two penalty decisions.

The Bucs were gifted an early lead in the match after a questionable penalty decision was duly converted by last season’s joint league top scorer Gabadinho Mhango.

Referee Abongile Tom gave the Bucs the spot kick after Siphesihle Ndlovu was fouled by Sibusiso Mabiliso on the edge of the area.