Chippa United will not give an inch when they face limping Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday‚ says captain Veli Mothwa.

The Chilli Boys return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for their first home game of the season and will be looking to inflict more damage on an already wounded Amakhosi outfit starting at 7.30pm.

Mothwa is confident the home side will be able to feed off their opening result against Cape Town City on Saturday which saw the Eastern Cape side battle back to claim a point at the Cape Town Stadium.

Amakhosi will arrive in the metro looking to get back on track after stumbling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium at the weekend.

However‚ Mothwa said they would battle for every blade of grass on their home patch with the aim of coming away with a positive result.

“They might be a wounded lion‚ but so are we.

“Remember what Chiefs did to us [last season]? So there is no peace‚ no forgiveness for what they did to us.

"Whatever is going to happen [on Tuesday] must happen. No matter what they bring at us we are going to fight‚” Mothwa said.

“We don’t care if they lost on Saturday‚ our focus is [Tuesday's] game. Whoever wants it more and works harder to succeed will be the happier team [at the final whistle]‚” he said.

Mothwa said despite the clash being billed as a big game‚ it would come down to application by the players.

“Yes it is a big time game‚ we understand it will be tough. But I think it will come down to how we apply our minds and work towards achieving what we need to on the pitch‚” the Chill Boys shot stopper said.

Asked if a few wins would further motivate their young side to carry on working hard to keep them in the hunt at the top end of the log‚ Mothwa said their focus was to take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead.

“As I said in my first interview this season‚ it’s not in our nature to plan for the whole season‚ or for the next five games that are coming.

“The only plan we have as players and coaches‚ is to take each game as it comes.

“Focusing on the fourth or fifth game while we have a task now could be a bad thing for us.

“Let us focus on the game we have tomorrow‚ we don’t plan for the future‚ we just plan for what we are facing now‚ so we won’t look at five games from now.

“We are planning for tomorrow and whatever comes‚ we will take it before we look ahead to our third game‚” Mothwa said on Monday.

The skipper said the team was quite youthful in it’s make up and felt they were capable of taking on any side.

“With what Chippa has now‚ so many teams will cry after a game because what we have is so good. It’s nice to watch and we are here to work hard for the team and for each other.

“So whatever is going to happen to us in the game‚ we are ready for anything‚” Mothwa said.