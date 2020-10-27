Soccer

TTM striker Justin Shonga pens emotional farewell to Orlando Pirates

27 October 2020 - 15:17 By Ofentse Ratsie
Justin Shonga has joined his TTM teammates after struggling to return back to SA from Zambia.
Justin Shonga has joined his TTM teammates after struggling to return back to SA from Zambia.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Striker Justin Shonga has penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Orlando Pirates’ management after he was released by the club following a frustrating end to the 2019-20 season.

The former Pirates star‚ who was released from his contract in the 2020-21 preseason‚ two weeks ago‚ and since joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) ‚ said he regrets having to bid farewell to the Bucs family.

Writing on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday‚ Zambia international Shonga thanked Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and everyone else involved in the club for his time spent there.

“It’s with deep gratitude and utmost regret that I had to bid farewell to the Buccaneer family‚” he said.

“The love I felt from the fans is one I will fondly keep to heart and I hope in future we can still share moments together.”

The 23-year-old Shonga‚ who joined Pirates from Zambia’s Nkwazi FC in 2017‚ said he was grateful for the opportunity to play for a big team like Pirates.

“In everything we do we must be grateful‚ thanks to the chairman and the management team at Orlando Pirates Football Club for the opportunity granted to me‚” he said.

“Your support and encouragement during the difficult and good times were inseparable.

“We’ll share nothing but all the good memories. May God bless you. Once and always Pirates.”

Shonga‚ along with teammate and Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch‚ was suspended by Pirates near the end of the 2019-20 season for breaking protocols of the Premier Soccer League’s biologically-safe environment (BSE).

The PSL finished in a BSE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

Revolt brews in Europe’s soccer ranks

Europe's top soccer leagues are in a state of upheaval.
Sport
2 days ago

Safa defends bizarre late-night Bafana squad announcement on SABC

Safa have come out to defend and clarify their unusual decision of announcing the Bafana Bafana squad at 10pm and exclusively to SABC on Monday ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa welcomes arrest of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the arrest of five people implicated in the 2014 murder of soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.
News
8 hours ago

Meyiwa family shocked by suspects' denial of involvement in Senzo's murder

The family of murdered soccer player Senzo Meyiwa on Tuesday said they were shocked by the incidents that unfolded at the Boksburg magistrate’s court ...
News
5 hours ago

Bheki Cele gives update on progress made in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole will on Monday provide a much-anticipated progress report on developments in the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. 'We’re far away from what I expect from a football team‚' admits Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  3. Concerns for Gavin Hunt at Chiefs as Sundowns stroll to 3-0 opening PSL win Soccer
  4. Beresford Williams falls on his sword: several other Cricket SA non-independent ... Cricket
  5. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
X