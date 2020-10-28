WATCH | Empty promises and publicity stunts: angry Senzo Meyiwa fan slams police

As five men linked to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appeared at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, a video of a soccer fan who says he can't trust the police to crack the case has gone viral on Twitter.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside the courtroom, the man identified by sportscaster Robert Marawa as Bongani said the justice system has failed the soccer fraternity over the past six years.

He slammed police minister Bheki Cele, who has previously failed to deliver on his promises to apprehend the killers of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. South Africans had high hopes last year after Cele said Meyiwa's case would be solved “before Christmas.”

“This is not the first time a suspect has been brought to court. A person was brought to court, only to be found innocent.

“This is the second batch of witnesses or perpetrators who might have killed Senzo. I won't get excited just because the suspects are brought to court. I'll only get excited if there's actual progress and someone is charged and brought to justice,” said Bongani.