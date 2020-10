Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt turns to his first Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates

“But I mean‚ for us‚ for me‚ being new at the club it’s just about trying to find out about the players a bit more every day‚ every game. And trying to find a way of playing that suits the players more. That’s the most important.

“You know‚ I can’t come in here and just bash the door down. We’ve got to try to find a way that suits what we’ve got‚ and try to take it a step forward every time.”

In the back of Hunt’s mind‚ as much as his priority is building‚ he will know that a trophy early in his first stint at a big three club – reversing the five seasons Chiefs have endured without one – can buy him a lot of stock at his new club.

“Obviously the magnitude of the club is huge and they expect to win trophies on a regular basis‚” he said. “But you’ve also got to look at a lot of things - why they have been five seasons [without a trophy].

“And let’s just get through Saturday‚ and let me get through a few games. I already know what we need and don’t need. But that can only come out on the training ground, working with the players‚ and obviously try to improve the squad we’ve got and take it from there.

“So ja‚ obviously anybody in their right mind wouldn’t not want to make it to a final and try to take it one step further. But sometimes it takes a little bit longer.”

Chiefs beat Maritzburg United 2-1 – coming from a goal down – in their season-opening quarterfinal to reach the semis.