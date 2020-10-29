Gavin Hunt knows a trophy in the MTN8 would relieve the pressure immensely as Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach‚ but he is more than experienced enough to also know not to count on it and says he sees the competition as the continuation of his building process.

Hunt’s overriding aim in his first weeks at Chiefs‚ he said‚ after a Covid-19 new normal mini-preseason of two weeks‚ is to find the way of working with the players he has to make Amakhosi a winning combination.

He will continue that process – after Saturday’s poor 3-0 home DStv Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ then Tuesday’s far more promising 1-0 win against Chippa United away – when Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium.

“This MTN cup has been around for a long‚ long time‚ obviously with other sponsors involved‚ and it’s a great opportunity to get yourself in a cup final so early in a season‚ which I always think helps with momentum going forward‚” Hunt admitted.

“The good thing is we’ve got two games in the semifinal‚ in a home and away situation.