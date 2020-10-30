Soccer

Caf president Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19

30 October 2020 - 16:30
Frans Mbidi, Phillip Chiyangwa (Cosafa President) and Ahmad Ahmad (CAF president) with interviewer during the 2019 COSAFA Cup match between Namibia and Malawi at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 28, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has said that its president Ahmad Ahmad has contracted Covid-19.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28‚ Mr Ahmad Ahmad‚ President of Caf‚ presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the Covid-19 protocol and today‚ the test results are positive‚” said Caf in statement‚ adding that Ahmad is in self isolation.

“The president will immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel. All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”

