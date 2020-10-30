Caf president Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has said that its president Ahmad Ahmad has contracted Covid-19.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28‚ Mr Ahmad Ahmad‚ President of Caf‚ presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the Covid-19 protocol and today‚ the test results are positive‚” said Caf in statement‚ adding that Ahmad is in self isolation.

“The president will immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel. All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”