Gavin Hunt sets more targets for Kaizer Chiefs' rising star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will continue to demand more from promising young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, saying the 20-year-old’s next step is to score goals and be in the right places off the ball.

Hunt clearly is an admirer of SA Under-20 and U-23 international Ngcobo. Chiefs' new coach has started the bright talent in all three of Amakhosi’s league and cup matches in 2020-21, ahead of their big first leg of their Soweto derby MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The youngster showed his versatility playing in left midfield as Chiefs won their first DStv Premiership match of the season 1-0 against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night, and Ngcobo was named man-of-the-match.

Hunt was asked if he will have a word with the Amakhosi youth product to keep is feet on the ground.

“No, I won’t say much to him. But if he drops below the standard then he knows he won’t play,” Chiefs’ coach said.

“But every young player will go through that – the ups and downs. What he does off the ball is the most important thing [to improve on].

“I mean he’s got so much ability, the boy. He should have scored tonight, and he’s had two, three chances in the last two games as well to score.

“So that’s the next step that he has to take. But also, what he’s got to do is he’s got to be better without the ball.

“And those are things where he’s got to have that in him. I can only give him the platform, and show him and explain to him and coach him. But it’s up to the boy.

“What we mustn’t do, and we do it too much in South Africa, is that they have one good game and we blow them up. We’ve got to keep his feet on the ground, and really demand more from him, which he’s got – I think he’s got more in him.

“But ability – we can’t have just have players with ability, we’ve got to have players doing the right thing.

“I was only here a week and he’s played three games now. I think the next step is to try and get on the scoresheet.”

A largely fringe Chiefs were rampant at times in Port Elizabeth, being denied a five- or six-goal victory hitting the woodwork three times, shaving it another, and by some fine saves by Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.